Suspect Attempting Sexual Assault On Woman Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Suspect attempting sexual assault on woman arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A suspect attempting to sexually assault a woman has been arrested.

According to details, a call was received at the Virtual Women Police Station from Layyah reporting that a woman had been forcibly dragged to a house and an attempt was made to assault her. The caller stated that the suspect pulled the woman into his home and attempted to assault her.

Upon the woman's screams, neighbors gathered and apprehended the suspect. The tenant was trying to assault the woman. The Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene. The police promptly arrived and arrested the suspect.

The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that legal proceedings against the suspect have been initiated. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station for any complaints.

