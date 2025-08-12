Suspect brother arrested for triple murder

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:27 AM

A man allegedly killed three members of his own family — including a serving woman constable of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), his retired IB inspector father, and his sister — in two separate incidents in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

A police spokesperson told APP on Monday that the latest killing took place around 3 p.m. in Habib Lane, Adiala Road, under the jurisdiction of Sadar Bairooni Police Station, Rawalpindi. The suspect, identified as Ali, allegedly slit the throat of his sister, Constable Anjum Zahra, before attacking his three-month-old nephew, Salar Hamza, who was critically injured and shifted to hospital.

Anjum Zahra died on the spot.

He said police reached the scene promptly, arrested the suspect, and recovered the murder weapon — a knife — from his possession.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed that earlier the same morning, in Islamabad’s Tramri area under Chak Shahzad Police Station, he had killed his father, Mahmood Hussain, a retired IB inspector, and his sister, Shabnam Zahra.

He said teams from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and police investigators were collecting evidence at the crime scenes, while further investigation was under way. /APP-rzr-mkz

