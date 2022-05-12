Suspect critically wounded in police encounter succumbs to injuries

A suspect critically injured with a gunshot wound in a police encounter on Wednesday night succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital on Thursday

The death prompted a protest by the family of the slain suspect Mehboob Ali Laghari, a 28 years old rickshaw driver who has been survived by his wife and 2 children.

The protesters staged a sit-in protest outside the SSP office along with the dead body, blocking Miran Muhamamd Shah road where several government offices, Sindh High Court, District and Session Court, Post Office and Press Club are located.

The police spokesman claimed that a team of the B-Section police station led by SHO Imran Rasheed had signalled 2 motorbike riders to stop during snap checking near the board Stadium in Latifabad on Wednesday night. However, he claimed, the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.

He added that Laghari sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire while his accomplice escaped.

He was shifted to LUH where he breathed his last.The spokesman also claimed that Laghari was allegedly involved in robberies in the limits of Qasimabad, Naseem Nagar, Bhitai Nagar and B-Section police stations in Hyderabad.

He informed that Laghari was also booked in 3 FIRs in Karachi including at PS Sharifabad, PS Liaquatabad and PS New Karachi Industrial Area.

According to him, the slain suspect belonged to an organized gang of criminals.

Meanwhile, the family has contradicted allegations of the police, claiming that Laghari and another young man of their family were actually picked up by the police on May 8.

Zafar Laghari, brother in law, told the media during the protest that Latifabad police had detained Laghari and his son Noman Zafar Laghari on May 8.

Later, he added, a police party also raided their residence in Hyderabad rural.

He informed them that they had also filed a petition in the court for their recovery.

"The police killed Mehboob in a fake encounter while my son is still missing and I fear for his life," he said.

They demanded arrest of SHO Imran Rasheed and registration of FIR against him as well as recovery of Noman.

The police officials negotiated with the protesters and assured them that the law would take its course and that Noman would be recovered.

However, the protesters did not disperse till the filing of this report.