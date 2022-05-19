UrduPoint.com

Suspect Critically Wounded In Police Encounter Succumbs To Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 09:56 PM

A suspected outlaw who was critically injured in a police encounter in Gulistan-e-Sarmast area succumbed to injuries at Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :A suspected outlaw who was critically injured in a police encounter in Gulistan-e-Sarmast area succumbed to injuries at Liaquat University Hospital.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that during patrolling the Airport police received information about the presence of 2 suspected cars near the Mono Technical College in Sarmast areas.

He added that the police were told that the vehicles were being used for some robbery incident in the locality.

According to him, the suspects engaged the police in an exchange of fire as soon as the police reached the spot.

A suspect, identified as Zawar Hussain Mahar alias Mithu sustained a fatal gunshot and was arrested by the police along with a weapon.

The spokesman claimed that the other suspects accompanying him managed to escape.

A police official claimed that Mahar was allegedly involved in several recent incidents of house robberies.

