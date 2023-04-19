Suspect dies in firing incident, policeman injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A suspect in police custody died in a firing incident allegedly carried out by opponents in Kohat Shakardara on Wednesday.

The incident also resulted in the injury of a police officer, Head Constable Abdul Hameed, said the police spokesman.

According to reports, the suspect, Sabir Shah, who was involved in the case of the kidnapping of a married woman, was being brought to court for his appearance when the alleged accused from the opposing party, Asif, a resident of Shakardara, shot him dead.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a heavy contingent of local police immediately reached the spot and started a search operation in the area to arrest the accused.