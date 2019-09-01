Suspect held, 150 litre liquor seized near Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested one suspect and seized 150 litre liquor during a raid in a village in the jurisdiction of Tando Jam police station on Sunday.

According to spokesman of the district police, the station house officer of Tando Jam, Manzoor Ahmad Jamali along with police team raided a place in village Mehro Magsi and arrested suspected accused Shahnawaz s/o Bachal Magsi and recovered 150 litre liquor from his possession.

Tando Jam police have registered case under section 3/4 of prohibition of enforcement of Hadd order 1979.