UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held, 150 Litre Liquor Seized Near Tando Jam

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 10:20 PM

Suspect held, 150 litre liquor seized near Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested one suspect and seized 150 litre liquor during a raid in a village in the jurisdiction of Tando Jam police station on Sunday.

According to spokesman of the district police, the station house officer of Tando Jam, Manzoor Ahmad Jamali along with police team raided a place in village Mehro Magsi and arrested suspected accused Shahnawaz s/o Bachal Magsi and recovered 150 litre liquor from his possession.

Tando Jam police have registered case under section 3/4 of prohibition of enforcement of Hadd order 1979.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tando Jam Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

41 minutes ago

Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4t ..

1 hour ago

3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ concludes in Moscow

2 hours ago

NMC ‘completely committed’ to implement UAE le ..

2 hours ago

For first time, DGCX trades over 3 million contrac ..

2 hours ago

Success of parliamentary process is based on coope ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.