Suspect Held, 20 Litres Raw Liquor Seized In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Suspect held, 20 litres raw liquor seized in Hyderabad

The police intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested an accused from Husri area and seized liquor from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The police intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested an accused from Husri area and seized liquor from his possession.

According to the spokesman, on the direction of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the operation against the drug trade was accelerated in the limits of various police stations across the district.

The Paban police arrested a suspect liquor supplier identified as Bilawal Khan and seized 2 gallons (20 litres liquor) from his possession while one of his accomplice named Juman escaped.

The arrested accused confessed his involvement in liquor sales. The police after registering a case under section 3/4 of Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order 1979 and started an investigation.

