Suspect Held After Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a suspect after a shootout
in Dera Ghazi Khan area.
A team of Sadr police station was patrolling at Vodwar Road when it spotted
three suspects who were trying to escape.
Observing the police close to them,
the outlaws opened fire at the police after taking shelter in the bushes.
In retaliation, the police also opened fire. When the firing stopped, the police
found an accused identified as Muhammad Yasir lied injured on the ground.
The police arrested the accused.
Search operation was going on to arrest the fleeing suspects.
