Suspect held after police encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect after an encounter.

Drahma police were on a routine patrolling near Basti Grand when it spotted

three suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop but they sped

away. The police chased the suspects when they opened fire at the police.

In retaliation, the police had to return fire and as a result of which a suspect

identified as Altaf aka Altafi, resident of Chabri Zereen received bullet injuries.

The police arrested the suspect and shifted him to trauma centre for medical

treatment.

The injured outlaw was involved in motorcycle snatching and other heinous

crimes.

Police were conducting raids for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.

