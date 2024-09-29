Open Menu

Suspect Held After Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Suspect held after police encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect after an encounter.

Drahma police were on a routine patrolling near Basti Grand when it spotted

three suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop but they sped

away. The police chased the suspects when they opened fire at the police.

In retaliation, the police had to return fire and as a result of which a suspect

identified as Altaf aka Altafi, resident of Chabri Zereen received bullet injuries.

The police arrested the suspect and shifted him to trauma centre for medical

treatment.

The injured outlaw was involved in motorcycle snatching and other heinous

crimes.

Police were conducting raids for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.

APP/hus-sak

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

14 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

14 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

15 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

15 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

15 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

18 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

23 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan