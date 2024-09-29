Suspect Held After Police Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect after an encounter.
Drahma police were on a routine patrolling near Basti Grand when it spotted
three suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop but they sped
away. The police chased the suspects when they opened fire at the police.
In retaliation, the police had to return fire and as a result of which a suspect
identified as Altaf aka Altafi, resident of Chabri Zereen received bullet injuries.
The police arrested the suspect and shifted him to trauma centre for medical
treatment.
The injured outlaw was involved in motorcycle snatching and other heinous
crimes.
Police were conducting raids for the arrest of fleeing outlaws.
APP/hus-sak
