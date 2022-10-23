Suspect held along with 6 bottles of whisky

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized six bottles of liquor from his possession here on Sunday.

According to spokesman, a police party headed by ASP Cantt Aleena Rajpar arrested a suspect identified as Muhammad Altaf Bhatti near Radio Pakistan and seized six bottles of wine from his possession.

The arrested suspect had admitted during investigation that he was involved in selling liquor, spokesman added.