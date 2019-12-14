Suspect Held As Police Seizes 300 Packets Of Health Hazardous " Mainpuri"

Police have seized 300 packets of health hazardous Mainpuri here in Hyderabad and arrested one accused on the spot

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have seized 300 packets of health hazardous Mainpuri here in Hyderabad and arrested one accused on the spot.

According to report, the SHO Hatri Abdul Malik Abro during checking recovered 300 packets of Mainpuri and arrested accused Zaman s/o Gul Zaman.

Police have registered FIR No. 181/2019 under sections 269, 270 and 337 J of PPC.

Accused Zaman was also wanted to the police in different cases.