Suspect Held By Hyderabad Police Over Alleged Blasphemy

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Suspect held by Hyderabad police over alleged blasphemy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested a suspect for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

The Cantonment police arrested him on the complaint of a local shopkeeper Bilal Abbasi.

According to the FIR, the accused Ashok had been charged under section 295-B and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The police said that Ashok was arrested from a building in Saddar area after the locals blamed him for the desecration.

The incident sparked a violent reaction from the public which gathered outside the said building and tried to break inside.

However, a large contingent of the Rangers and the police prevented any harm to the lives of the apartment's residents.

The law enforcement agencies also resorted to the baton charge and teargas shelling to disperse the angry crowd which reportedly damaged a vine shop in the same locality.

The situation remained tense in the town through the evening.

The SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sahikh said that the police would ensure investigation so that the culprit is punished under the law.

However, he urged the people not to take law into the hands or cause any harm to the lives and property of the people.

The SSP urged the people to support police in investigating the case instead of victimizing the innocent people.

"The sentiments of all the Muslims are hurt but we shouldn't harm innocent people in the reaction," he said.

