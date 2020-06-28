Suspect held, drugs recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect and recovered drugs during house to house search operation, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team blocked the area passing through Muhallah Titliyanwala, Muhallah Shujabad and suburban areas in premises of City Shujabad police station.

The JJT team combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 43 people.

The police teams have arrested a suspect and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested suspect, police sources added.