UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held, Drugs Recovered During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

Suspect held, drugs recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect and recovered drugs during house to house search operation, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team blocked the area passing through Muhallah Titliyanwala, Muhallah Shujabad and suburban areas in premises of City Shujabad police station.

The JJT team combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 43 people.

The police teams have arrested a suspect and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested suspect, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Shujabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

8 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

53 minutes ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

53 minutes ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.