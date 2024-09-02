Suspect held during encounter

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a suspect during a police encounter on Monday.

Sadr police Taunsa was on patrolling when they signalled three suspects to stop

but they opened firing on police party.

In retaliation, a dacoit received bullet injury and was arrested by police, while his

two accomplices managed to escape.

The police have seized weapons and a motorcycle.

The arrested dacoit was identified as Rashid aka Bagga, resident of Ehsanpur.

The accused was involved in various heinous crimes including kidnapping, robbery

and motorcycle snatching incidents.

Further investigation was underway.

APP/hus-sak