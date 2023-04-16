UrduPoint.com

Suspect Held During Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Suspect held during police encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :A dacoit who was injured by the firing of own accomplices arrested during police encounter near Jinnah park in limits of Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station last night.

According to details, Dolphin force tried to stop two suspicious motorcyclists during blockade at Madni chowk but they didn't stop and drove away the motorcycle.

The suspect opened fire on police team when Dolphin force chased the motorcyclists near Jinnah Park.

Two Dolphin personnel named Ali and Naveed sustained injuries after their bike fell down due to the firing.

A suspect was arrested in an injured condition who was injured by the firing of his own accomplice. The other outlaw managed to escape by taking advantage of darkness.

Action was being taken to arrest the fleeing dacoit by cordoning off the area.

The arrested dacoit was identified as Rashid Zafar s/o Zafar Iqbal resident of Shah Town Piran Ghaib road Multan.

Upon receiving the information, DSP New Multan Syed Rameez Bukhari, SHO Shah Rukn-e-Alam police station Qarat-ul- Ain and Incharge Dolphin Force Muhammad Zeeshan reached the spot along with their teams.

The injured Jawans were immediately taken to the hospital where they are being treated. While the injured bandit was also shifted to Nishtar hospital for treatment.

The police also recovered a motorcycle and a pistol from the spot. Initially, more than 12 incidents of robbery have been revealed from the accused.

Case registered against the accused and further action was launched.

