Suspect Held During Police Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A suspect was arrested in an injured condition during a police encounter in the limits of Sadar police station.

According to details, police tried to stop four suspected persons at a police picket near 20/WB. The armed suspects opened fire on the police team.

An unknown suspect who was injured with the firing of own accomplices during exchange of fire was arrested while the police van was also damaged.

The three other suspects managed to flee by taking advantage of darkness. The injured was identified as Saud, a resident of 196-WB. The police also recovered a mobile phone, motorcycle and a pistol from his possession.

The injured dacoit was involved in dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

