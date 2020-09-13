Suspect held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house to house search operation launched here at four different police station areas on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team blocked the area passing through Bewa Colony, Mominabad, Shaheenabad, Muhallah Gulishanabad, Nawabpur road, Giraywala and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar, Alpa, Gulgasht and Shah Rukan-e-Alam police stations.

The JTT teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 84 people.

The police teams have arrested a suspect during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested suspect,A spokesman added.