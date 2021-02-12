UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held During Search Operation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qadarpur Raan police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Nayyarwali, Basti Dilaywali, Wasliwala, Tataypur and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 50 people.

The JTT teams arrested a suspect and also recovered drugs weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested suspect, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

