Suspect held during search operation

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation in the city.

Accompanied by the officials of law enforcement agencies, the police team encircled the areas of Chah Bohar Wala, Basti Amirabad, Laal Church and suburban areas, in the precincts of Jalilabad and Chehlyak police stations, respectively and arrested a suspect during search operation.

Further investigation was underway.