Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Chehlyak police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Qadirabad, Gulshanabad and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 56 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.