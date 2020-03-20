Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Esawala, Kayanpur, Fahad City, MA Jinnah road and suburban areas respectively in premises of New Multan and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 64 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.