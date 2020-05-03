Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chah Addiwala, Shershah, B-Block Hayyatabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Shah Rukan-e-Alam and Muzaffarabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 58 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered hundreds of kites and chemical thread during the search operation. further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.