Suspect held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Muzaffarabad police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the police teams accompanying by law enforcement agencies officials encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Ambala Colony, Haji Block, Basti Gunji Gagran and suburban areas.

The police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 52 people.

The team arrested a suspect and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.