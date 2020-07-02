Suspect held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Garden Town, Rangeelpur and suburban areas respectively in premises of Qutabpur and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 42 people.

The JTT teams arrested a suspect during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police spokesperson added.