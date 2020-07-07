Suspect held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Alpa police station areas, police said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Alpa police station areas, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Nasir Nagar, Chah Gamonwala, Basti Kaboolwala and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams arrested a suspect and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.