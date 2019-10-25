Suspect Held During Search Operation In Multan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : The police arrested a suspect during a search operation on late Thursday night.
According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Sikandarabad and Chah Koraywala besides checking bio-metric identification of 60 people.
The police arrested a suspect and recovered five illegalweapons.