Suspect held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : The police arrested a suspect during a search operation on late Thursday night.

According to the police, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Sikandarabad and Chah Koraywala besides checking bio-metric identification of 60 people.

The police arrested a suspect and recovered five illegalweapons.