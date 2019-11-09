Suspect Held During Search Operation In Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation Friday night.
According to police sources, accompanying law-enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through areas of Bhutta Colony, Cantt Villas, Ward No 2 and Clock Tower Chowk.
Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 65 people.
The teams arrested a suspect during the search operation.