Suspect Held During Search Operation In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:03 PM

Suspect held during search operation in Multan

Police claimed to have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation Friday night.

According to police sources, accompanying law-enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked traffic on the road passing through areas of Bhutta Colony, Cantt Villas, Ward No 2 and Clock Tower Chowk.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and conducted biometric identification of 65 people.

The teams arrested a suspect during the search operation.

