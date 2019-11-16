UrduPoint.com
Suspect Held During Search Operation In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here in the areas of two different police station on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

According to sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the areas of Jhok Billu, Hajiwala, Sikandari Nala and Qaisarabad respectively in the premises of New Multan and Sadar police stations.

The police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 58 people.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects.

