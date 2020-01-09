Suspect held during search operation in Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Multan police arrested a suspect and recovered drugs during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned off the entire area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Bawa Safra and Latifabad respectively in premises of Lohari Gate and Qutabpur police stations.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes and make bio-matric identification of 54 people.

The team arrested a suspect and recovered drugs from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.