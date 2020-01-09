UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held During Search Operation In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:24 PM

Suspect held during search operation in Multan

Multan police arrested a suspect and recovered drugs during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Multan police arrested a suspect and recovered drugs during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team cordoned off the entire area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Bawa Safra and Latifabad respectively in premises of Lohari Gate and Qutabpur police stations.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes and make bio-matric identification of 54 people.

The team arrested a suspect and recovered drugs from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Drugs Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

PM to launch “Hunarmand program” for youth

12 minutes ago

Iran's Preliminary Report on Ukraine Boeing Crash ..

3 minutes ago

Braille printing press soon in Multan

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering, polythene bags lau ..

36 seconds ago

Youth killed in Multan

38 seconds ago

Iran's Envoy to UN Describes US Offer to Cooperate ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.