Suspect held during search operation in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested a suspect besides recovering illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdiction of three different police stations, police said here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Joint Task Team (JTT) arrested a suspect besides recovering illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdiction of three different police stations, police said here on Thursday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Sayam City, Bangla Mor, General Bus Stand, Stadium Road and suburban areas respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed, Seetal Mari and Sadar Shujabad police stations.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes, hotels and make bio-matric identification of 60 people.

The team also arrested a suspected person and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources said.