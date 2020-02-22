Suspect held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Loomriwala, Habeeb Colony, Muhammadpur, Kot Rabnawaz, Green Garden Town and Chah Mosawala respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed, Seetal Mari and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 90 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.