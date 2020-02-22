UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held During Search Operation In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:26 PM

Suspect held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Chah Loomriwala, Habeeb Colony, Muhammadpur, Kot Rabnawaz, Green Garden Town and Chah Mosawala respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed, Seetal Mari and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 90 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

UAE continues dispatching food convoys to Hadramau ..

16 minutes ago

Economy of country moving on right track: Parliame ..

9 minutes ago

District, administration starts checking price lis ..

9 minutes ago

Williamson, Taylor ensure New Zealand head India

5 minutes ago

French international Rami joins Russia's Sochi

5 minutes ago

2.4 Kg Hashish seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.