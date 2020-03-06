Suspect held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qadirpur Raan police station areas, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at Qadirpur Raan police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Basti Bangla and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 58 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.