Suspect held during search operation in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Suraj Kund, Dera Muhammadi and suburban areas respectively in premises of Qutabpur and Shah Shams police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 84 people.

The Joint Task Team (JTT) also arrested a suspect during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspect, police sources added.