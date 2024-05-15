Suspect held for shooting real brother

Police on Wednesday apprehended a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of his own brother following a domestic dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Police on Wednesday apprehended a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of his own brother following a domestic dispute. The suspect identified as Waqas, allegedly conspired with his brother-in-law, Intizar, to commit the heinous act, resulting in the death of his brother, Sajjad.

Police with the help of human intelligence and latest technology arrested the accused in connection with the tragic incident.

The case of the incident was registered in Patriata police station on the complaint of the victim's brother. Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused will be brought to court with solid evidence and will be punished. It is imperative that individuals involved in such grave crimes must be held accountable for their actions, he added.