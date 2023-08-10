Suspect held from BZU premises

A suspect was held from premises of Bahauddin Zakariya University and handed over to police concerned, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A suspect was held from premises of Bahauddin Zakariya University and handed over to police concerned, here on Thursday.

According to BZU sources, a suspect named Sajid Ali was hiding himself near Staff Colony.

Security officials who were deputed in plain clothes after noticing suspicious activity managed to hold him.

The security personnel took him to the newly appointed Resident Officer Professor Dr Muqarb Akbar, who handed over the suspect to the police concerned. The suspect could not satisfy the varsity administration during the preliminary investigation.

Dr Muqarb Akbar also instructed security officials to remain highly vigilant. Any negligence in security matters will not be tolerated, he maintained.