Open Menu

Suspect Held From BZU Premises

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Suspect held from BZU premises

A suspect was held from premises of Bahauddin Zakariya University and handed over to police concerned, here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A suspect was held from premises of Bahauddin Zakariya University and handed over to police concerned, here on Thursday.

According to BZU sources, a suspect named Sajid Ali was hiding himself near Staff Colony.

Security officials who were deputed in plain clothes after noticing suspicious activity managed to hold him.

The security personnel took him to the newly appointed Resident Officer Professor Dr Muqarb Akbar, who handed over the suspect to the police concerned. The suspect could not satisfy the varsity administration during the preliminary investigation.

Dr Muqarb Akbar also instructed security officials to remain highly vigilant. Any negligence in security matters will not be tolerated, he maintained.

Related Topics

Police Bahauddin Zakariya University From

Recent Stories

Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum to take pl ..

Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum to take place in November

4 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

3 minutes ago
 Farrell leads experienced England in Wales World C ..

Farrell leads experienced England in Wales World Cup warm-up

3 minutes ago
 West African leaders huddle for emergency talks on ..

West African leaders huddle for emergency talks on Niger coup

3 minutes ago
 Hazara-Azadi Cup

Hazara-Azadi Cup

3 minutes ago
 Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme pa ..

Extreme Indian oppression is generating extreme patriotic reaction among Kashmir ..

10 minutes ago
Philippines' GDP grows 4.3 pct in Q2

Philippines' GDP grows 4.3 pct in Q2

10 minutes ago
 PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to re ..

PM, opposition leader to meet again tomorrow to reach consensus on caretaker PM' ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan isolated in world during Imran Niazi's te ..

Pakistan isolated in world during Imran Niazi's tenure: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

7 minutes ago
 Talented youth playing key role in country's progr ..

Talented youth playing key role in country's progress: Wahab Riaz

7 minutes ago
 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off eastern Indones ..

5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts off eastern Indonesia

7 minutes ago
 10 held with narcotics

10 held with narcotics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan