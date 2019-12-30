Suspect held, hashish recovered in Hyderabad

Police have arrested a suspected accused and recovered 1.45 kilogram of hashish from his possession here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested a suspected accused and recovered 1.45 kilogram of hashish from his possession here on Monday.

According to statement issued by the Public Relation office of the Hyderabad Police, SHO Phulleli Rais Khanzada along with police team arrested suspected accused Ashiq Ali s/o Hashim Ali and recovered 1.

45 Kilograms of hashish from his custody.

Phulleli Police also registered a case under section 9-C of Narcotics Control Act against the accused.

The arrested accused was also involved in several criminal cases registered against him at different police stations, statement added.