Suspect Held, Hashish Recovered In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:30 PM
Police have arrested a suspected accused and recovered 1.45 kilogram of hashish from his possession here on Monday
According to statement issued by the Public Relation office of the Hyderabad Police, SHO Phulleli Rais Khanzada along with police team arrested suspected accused Ashiq Ali s/o Hashim Ali and recovered 1.
45 Kilograms of hashish from his custody.
Phulleli Police also registered a case under section 9-C of Narcotics Control Act against the accused.
The arrested accused was also involved in several criminal cases registered against him at different police stations, statement added.