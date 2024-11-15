Open Menu

Suspect Held In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Suspect held in injured condition

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A suspect was arrested in an injured condition, and police claimed that he received injuries in firing by his own accomplices during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station Burewala.

According to a spokesperson, the police tried to stop two suspects at police picket near Jorri bridge Thursday night. The suspects managed to flee from there.

Police chased them on which they opened fire on police party.

The suspect was identified as Abbas Wahga, a resident of 453/EB.

Following the incident, Abbas Wahga was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Upon receiving the information of the incident, DSP Kashif Riaz arrived at the scene with a heavy police contingent.

APP/aaj

