Suspect held in injured condition after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The City Police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter near Saint Merry Chowk here late Wednesday night.

The Police spokesman informed on Thursday that two suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on police in a bid to escape from snap checking spot.

However, in the exchange of fire one of the suspects, identified as Muhammad Awais alias "Puncture" sustained a gunshot and was arrested but the other suspect managed to escape.

The police recovered a weapon from possession of the arrested accused who was also shifted to Liaquat University hospital for the medical aid, he said.

Police also started investigation against the suspected accused and his criminal record was being collected from different police stations, spokesman added.