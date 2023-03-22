Suspect held in injured condition after police encounter

A suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of A-Section Police station here late Tuesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of A-Section Police station here late Tuesday night.

The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the police was engaged in an exchange of fire by six suspects riding on two motorcycles near the HESCO office.

One of the suspects, identified as Asif sustained gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his 5 accomplices escaped, the spokesman added.

He told that the injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University hospital for surgery. The police were checking the criminal record background of the injured suspect, if any.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons from the accused.