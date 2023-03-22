UrduPoint.com

Suspect Held In Injured Condition After Police Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 08:42 PM

A suspected outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an encounter in the limits of A-Section Police station here late Tuesday night

The police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the police was engaged in an exchange of fire by six suspects riding on two motorcycles near the HESCO office.

One of the suspects, identified as Asif sustained gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his 5 accomplices escaped, the spokesman added.

He told that the injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University hospital for surgery. The police were checking the criminal record background of the injured suspect, if any.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons from the accused.

