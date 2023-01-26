UrduPoint.com

Suspect Held In Injured Condition During Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 12:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A suspected street criminal was arrested in injured condition after an encounter here late Wednesday night.

According to the spokesman, the Makki Shah police had an encounter with the alleged street criminals near the Cantt graveyard, as a result, an accused identified as Moezem Khaskheli was arrested in an injured condition.

The injured accused was shifted to a Civil hospital for medical aid, spokesman added.

