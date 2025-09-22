Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

Naseerabad Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in stabbing to death a man a few days ago over a petty dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Naseerabad Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in stabbing to death a man a few days ago over a petty dispute.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested suspect along with his accomplices had killed the citizen and fled away from the scene after committing crime.

Naseerabad Police registered a case and utilized all available resources including human intelligence to apprehend the suspect.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in the crime.

The police are conducting further operations to ensure all suspects are brought to justice.

SP Potohar Talha Wali stated that the arrested suspect will be presented before the court with solid evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.

He commended the efforts of the Naseerabad Police team for their prompt action and successful investigation in solving the case.

The SP emphasized that such criminal activities will not be tolerated in the area and strict action will be taken against those involved in violent crimes.

He assured citizens that police remain committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of the public.