Open Menu

Suspect Held Involved In Stabbing To Death A Man Over Petty Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 10:43 PM

Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute

Naseerabad Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in stabbing to death a man a few days ago over a petty dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Naseerabad Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in stabbing to death a man a few days ago over a petty dispute.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested suspect along with his accomplices had killed the citizen and fled away from the scene after committing crime.

Naseerabad Police registered a case and utilized all available resources including human intelligence to apprehend the suspect.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in the crime.

The police are conducting further operations to ensure all suspects are brought to justice.

SP Potohar Talha Wali stated that the arrested suspect will be presented before the court with solid evidence to ensure appropriate punishment.

He commended the efforts of the Naseerabad Police team for their prompt action and successful investigation in solving the case.

The SP emphasized that such criminal activities will not be tolerated in the area and strict action will be taken against those involved in violent crimes.

He assured citizens that police remain committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of the public.

Recent Stories

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global s ..

SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth editi ..

Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab You ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance ..

2 minutes ago
 Culture being collective memory of nation: Governo ..

Culture being collective memory of nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mand ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2 ..

Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2026 with High-Powered Technica ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for I ..

Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for Islamabad

2 minutes ago
Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man o ..

Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute

3 minutes ago
 Misbah Khar meets Assistant Political Advisor, Emb ..

Misbah Khar meets Assistant Political Advisor, Embassy of Japan

1 minute ago
 Gilani joins celebrations of 76th anniversary of ..

Gilani joins celebrations of 76th anniversary of founding of People’s Republi ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinal

Pakistan to face Bangladesh in SAFF U-17 semifinal

1 minute ago
 Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years i ..

Multan court sentences Jamshed Dasti to 17 years in fake degree case

2 hours ago
 UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formati ..

UAE-Korea Joint Business Council discusses formation of sectoral working groups

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan