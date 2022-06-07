Suspect held, raw liquor seized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of Bhittai Nagar Police, led by ASP Baldia Hasnain Waris, on Tuesday arrested a suspect during routine checking near Marvi Garden Road and seized a gallon of raw liquor from his possession.

According to police, the arrested accused Ghulam Ali Chang confessed during interrogation that he belonged to an organised drug dealing gang.

Bhittai Nagar police have registered a case against the accused under Hudood Ordinance, while further investigations were underway.