Suspect Held, Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

Suspect held, weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here on Saturday at Basti Malook police station areas.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Jampur Sharki, Shaukat Shaheed Colony and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 42 people.

The JTT teams also arrested a suspect and recovered five illegal weapons during the search operation.

