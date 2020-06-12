Suspect held, weapons recovered during search operation

UrduPoint.com
Fri 12th June 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here in the jurisdiction of two different police stations, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Chah Kaboolwala, Gardaizpur, Bangla Morr and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar Shujabad and Muzaffarabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams arrested a suspect and also recovered six illegal weapons during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested persons, police sources said.

