Suspect Held, Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:28 PM

Suspect held, weapons recovered during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested a suspect during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Gulshan-e-Sadaat Colony, Sadaf Colony, Raam Kuli and suburban areas respectively in premises of New Multan and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.The JTT teams arrested a suspect and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal,He added.

