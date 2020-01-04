UrduPoint.com
Suspect Held, Weapons Recovered In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 04:25 PM

Police arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons and drugs during a search operation on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons and drugs during a search operation on Saturday .

According to the police sources, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted operation in the Basti Laal Bagh, Jinnah Colony, Chah Ghulamwala and Mauza Meeran Khan besides making bio-metric identification of 52 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered six illegal weapons and two kg opium.

