Suspect held, weapons recovered in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested a suspect and recovered illegal weapons and drugs during a search operation on Saturday .

According to the police sources, law enforcement agencies and the police conducted operation in the Basti Laal Bagh, Jinnah Colony, Chah Ghulamwala and Mauza Meeran Khan besides making bio-metric identification of 52 people.

The teams arrested a suspect and also recovered six illegal weapons and two kg opium.