Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

Police have arrested a suspect in a raid on a raw liquor factory in Tando Jam area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 )

According to a district police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Syed Wahid Shah conducted the operation near Noor Shah graveyard and arrested an accused Munawar alias Dada Rajput.

Police also recovered 30 litre raw liquor from the arrested accused possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at P.S Tandojam.