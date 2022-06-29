UrduPoint.com

Suspect Held With 30 Litre Raw Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

Police have arrested a suspect in a raid on a raw liquor factory in Tando Jam area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a suspect in a raid on a raw liquor factory in Tando Jam area.

According to a district police spokesman, a police team led by DSP Syed Wahid Shah conducted the operation near Noor Shah graveyard and arrested an accused Munawar alias Dada Rajput.

Police also recovered 30 litre raw liquor from the arrested accused possession.

A case has been registered against the accused at P.S Tandojam.

Related Topics

Police Tando Jam From P

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

12 minutes ago
 AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan ..

AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan quake victims

2 minutes ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

3 minutes ago
 Govt taken positive step to organize sports festiv ..

Govt taken positive step to organize sports festival for disabled persons: DC Qu ..

3 minutes ago
 Court imposed fine on medical centers on violating ..

Court imposed fine on medical centers on violating environment law

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.