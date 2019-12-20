UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Held,distillery Unearthed During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:02 PM

Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search operation

Multan police arrested a suspect and unearthed a distillery during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) -:Multan police arrested a suspect and unearthed a distillery during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station area.

According to police spokesman here on Friday,the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Khue Goharwala, Khue Kikarwala, Chak 13-MR and adjacent areas of various churches.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes and make bio-matric identification of 51 people during the search operation.

The team arrested a suspected person, unearthed a distillery besides recovering 110 liters local made wine and three illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigation was underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine ..

3 minutes ago

Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sial ..

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to eradicating polio from province: ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Aims to Develop Russian Economy, Enhance Bus ..

4 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khyber suspen ..

42 seconds ago

More than 60 dead in latest Syria clashes: war mon ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.