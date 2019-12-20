Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) -:Multan police arrested a suspect and unearthed a distillery during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station area.

According to police spokesman here on Friday,the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Khue Goharwala, Khue Kikarwala, Chak 13-MR and adjacent areas of various churches.

Police combed the area and targeted dozens of homes and make bio-matric identification of 51 people during the search operation.

The team arrested a suspected person, unearthed a distillery besides recovering 110 liters local made wine and three illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigation was underway, police sources added.