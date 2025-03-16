Suspect In Pastor's Murder Remanded To CTD Custody
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The suspect involved in the murder of a pastor has been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on a three-day physical remand.
The CTD Spokesman said on Sunday, a special anti-terrorism court approved the suspect’s remand for further investigation. The investigating officer stated that the suspect, Nabeel, is accused of murdering Pastor Saleem Saraj along with an accomplice.
The incident occurred on January 30, 2022, on Ring Road, following which an FIR was registered against unknown individuals.
During the investigation, the suspect was nominated in the case. He had applied for interim bail, which was rejected, leading to his immediate arrest.
The investigating officer requested the court for physical remand to conduct further inquiries. The court subsequently approved a three-day remand and handed the suspect over to CTD custody.
APP/vak
