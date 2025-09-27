- Home
- Pakistan
- Suspect in seminary student assault case injured, arrested during police action in Lodhran
Suspect In Seminary Student Assault Case Injured, Arrested During Police Action In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A suspect wanted in a case involving the sexual assault of a seminary student was arrested in an injured condition following a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadar Kahror Pakka.
According to a spokesperson for the Counter Crime Department (CCD), Multan Region, a team from the Kahror Pakka Circle was conducting an operation at Rana Wahin Chowk as part of an ongoing crackdown on proclaimed offenders.
During the operation, two suspects on a motorcycle were spotted approaching from Qadirpur Chimniyan. When signaled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee. In the process, the individual riding pillion lost balance and fell, sustaining a serious injury to his right arm.
The CCD team swiftly apprehended him and provided immediate medical assistance.
Upon interrogation, the injured suspect identified himself as Muhammad Waseem, son of Muhammad Abid, a resident of Cheelay Wahin, Kahror Pakka. Further investigation confirmed that Waseem is the prime suspect in a child sexual assault case, registered under FIR No. 1006/25 at Police Station Sadar Kahror Pakka.
The case involves the sexual assault of a madrasa student, a crime that has caused widespread outrage in the local community. Police confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and that further investigation is in progress to apprehend any accomplices.
Recent Stories
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ratta Amral Police arrest absconder in murder case4 minutes ago
-
Suspect in seminary student assault case injured, arrested during police action in Lodhran4 minutes ago
-
Five new deans appointed at UAF4 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court4 minutes ago
-
Over 8 lakh children to be vaccinated during polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on World Population Day held4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani crew members on LPG tanker off Yemen’s coast, safe: FO Spox4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister for implanting artificial leg to 'Camel Chandni'14 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 17 Indian sponsored khwarij in Lakki Marwat24 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 7,000-kg adulterated tea in Khanewal24 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches country's first high-tech air quality forecast system24 minutes ago
-
Two girls drown in floodwater24 minutes ago