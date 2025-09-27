Open Menu

Suspect In Seminary Student Assault Case Injured, Arrested During Police Action In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Suspect in seminary student assault case injured, arrested during police action in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A suspect wanted in a case involving the sexual assault of a seminary student was arrested in an injured condition following a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadar Kahror Pakka.

According to a spokesperson for the Counter Crime Department (CCD), Multan Region, a team from the Kahror Pakka Circle was conducting an operation at Rana Wahin Chowk as part of an ongoing crackdown on proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, two suspects on a motorcycle were spotted approaching from Qadirpur Chimniyan. When signaled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee. In the process, the individual riding pillion lost balance and fell, sustaining a serious injury to his right arm.

The CCD team swiftly apprehended him and provided immediate medical assistance.

Upon interrogation, the injured suspect identified himself as Muhammad Waseem, son of Muhammad Abid, a resident of Cheelay Wahin, Kahror Pakka. Further investigation confirmed that Waseem is the prime suspect in a child sexual assault case, registered under FIR No. 1006/25 at Police Station Sadar Kahror Pakka.

The case involves the sexual assault of a madrasa student, a crime that has caused widespread outrage in the local community. Police confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and that further investigation is in progress to apprehend any accomplices.

